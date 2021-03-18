Detective tells homicide suspect 'walls are closing in' as evidence stacks up

The 57-year-old Laurel woman fatally strangled in 2019 likely died within 90 minutes of leaving her shift at the casino the night she disappeared, according to testimony from state's witnesses.
The information came Thursday in the fourth day of trial in the deliberate homicide case against 24-year-old Diego Hernandez, also of Laurel.
Hernandez received a ride home from the victim, Lori Bray, after her shift at the Cedar Ridge Casino ended shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 1. Bray wasn't seen after that. Hernandez was the only other person on site when she closed for the night.
Surveillance footage from the casino showed Bray locking the doors and leaving at 12:26 a.m.
By 1:07 a.m., or about 40 minutes later, data from her cell phone placed it on an arc of possible locations that intersected with the spot where her body was later found.
The location data comes from communications between the phone and Laurel’s only cell tower. It shows an arc of possible locations, based on the phone’s distance from the tower.
Located along that arc is the ravine east of town where Bray’s naked body was found, lodged between a tree and a steep hillside just off of a gravel road, with face and neck injuries.
Investigators have said they believe Bray was killed before her body was dumped in the ravine because it showed no bruising from traveling down the hill, and a body would have bruised if blood was still circulating.
By 1:36 a.m., Bray’s phone was pinging along the arc where her car was left, north of town. It didn’t move after that until law enforcement towed Bray’s green sedan away for evidence.
In between leaving the casino and when Bray’s phone came to a stop where her car was abandoned, it could be traced to arcs that lined up with Hernandez’ home and with her own home.
Under questioning from defense attorney Joel Thompson, Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office detective Troy Charbonneau acknowledged the cell data only provided a range of possible locations based on the arc’s distance from the cell tower. It is not as precise as GPS data.
Hernandez’ phone ran out of minutes on Sept. 30, so location information from it was more limited. It showed only that it was in the general Laurel area during the time Bray went missing, according to Mike Fegley, who works for ZetX, a company that analyzes phone location data.
But it did show an internet search Hernandez typed in shortly before 8 p.m. on Oct. 1.
“How long do investigations last?” the search read.
About 30 seconds later, there was another.
“How long do FBI investigations last? Is there a limit to how many years they can investigate someone?”
The searches were later deleted, said Officer Patrick Korb. Korb, now a Billings police officer, worked for the sheriff’s office at the time.
Law enforcement hadn’t yet made contact with Hernandez regarding Bray’s disappearance at the time the searches were typed in.
Investigators showed up at his house to ask questions roughly two and a half hours later, when he handed over clothing and his phone, as requested, and consented to a search of his room.
Hernandez later told investigators he remembered typing in the questions about the length of investigations but didn’t remember what prompted it or when he did so.
Hernandez made that statement in a second interview he agreed to with detectives. This time was two days after Bray’s body was found. It took place at the sheriff’s office.
There, detectives confronted him over video footage from inside the Cedar Ridge Casino showing Hernandez wagging his tongue provocatively at Bray as her back faced him while she worked.
“You are sitting there looking at her like she’s a pork chop,” Korb said.
Hernandez watched the video, saying he didn’t remember making the faces.
Hernandez repeated what he told investigators the night they came to his home: That she insisted on giving him a ride home to ensure he arrived safely, and that he didn’t see her after that.
He denied harming her and denied being attracted to her. He said the officers at his home on Oct. 1 were pressuring him and trying to get him to confess.
The interview at the sheriff’s office lasted more than three hours. Detectives confronted Hernandez with more details of their investigation, including Bray’s phone location data and the fact that Bray’s car was abandoned within a mile of his house, but farther from her house.
Hernandez told the detectives his friends don’t like being around him when he drinks because they think he gets out of hand. Korb asked if he tended to black out.
“I mean it’s not really black out, it’s just kind of like, I just get too rowdy," Hernandez said. "Like, I’m the type of guy that gets people riled up, you know? Like – and it’s either in a good way or a bad way.”
The detectives mentioned that bouncers at Planet Lockwood wanted Hernandez to leave when he visited with a friend of a childhood friend the night before Bray went missing. Hernandez denied that the bouncers had trouble with him, but the detectives insisted they did, citing a conversation with staff.
Hernandez said he bought a fifth of whiskey and drank half on Sept. 30, the day before Bray went missing. He drank a margarita and a mixed drink at a stop at the Locomotive casino before heading across the street to the Cedar Ridge Casino, where he drank beers.
Hernandez didn’t initially remember visiting the Locomotive that night, but when detectives mentioned it, he said he did and added that he’d ordered a margarita there, which matched up with what the bartender said.
As the interview progressed, Korb kept pressing Hernandez, saying investigators would dig up more evidence, and that Hernandez had to feel panicked seeing it all come together.
“The walls are closing in on you,” Korb said.
For more than two minutes, Hernandez sat silent, staring ahead as Korb leaned back in his chair, musing about how problematic the circumstances looked for Hernandez.
Detectives then told Hernandez they had search warrants to collect a DNA sample, take a full set of photos of his body, unclothed, and to take him to the hospital to have a sexual assault exam performed to collect more samples of possible genetic material.
The search warrants were executed that day.
The trial is expected to continue Friday and into next week.