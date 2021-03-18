Detective tells homicide suspect 'walls are closing in' as evidence stacks up

He denied harming her and denied being attracted to her. He said the officers at his home on Oct. 1 were pressuring him and trying to get him to confess.

The interview at the sheriff’s office lasted more than three hours. Detectives confronted Hernandez with more details of their investigation, including Bray’s phone location data and the fact that Bray’s car was abandoned within a mile of his house, but farther from her house.

Hernandez told the detectives his friends don’t like being around him when he drinks because they think he gets out of hand. Korb asked if he tended to black out.

“I mean it’s not really black out, it’s just kind of like, I just get too rowdy," Hernandez said. "Like, I’m the type of guy that gets people riled up, you know? Like – and it’s either in a good way or a bad way.”

The detectives mentioned that bouncers at Planet Lockwood wanted Hernandez to leave when he visited with a friend of a childhood friend the night before Bray went missing. Hernandez denied that the bouncers had trouble with him, but the detectives insisted they did, citing a conversation with staff.