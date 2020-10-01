Doctor admits pre-signing blank prescriptions at Bozeman, Billings weight loss clinics

A Bozeman doctor admitted to illegally prescribing appetite suppressant drugs at his clinics in Bozeman and Billings.

Dr. Ronald M. Buss, 71, pleaded guilty Thursday to two misdemeanor counts of unlawful dispensing and distribution of controlled substances by registrant at U.S. District Court in Billings.

A pharmacist initially told the Billings Drug Enforcement Administration that Buss had been illegally dispensing three appetite suppressing drugs from the Go Figure clinics in August 2016, according to court documents.

Buss, the director of the two Go Figure clinics, has an active physician license out of Bozeman.

From 2009 to 2016, the Bozeman clinic dispensed the drug from the clinic without a prescription.

Buss began pre-signing blank prescriptions for staff to complete in July 2016.

Employees at the clinics said that Buss, who was the only medical trained staff member at the two clinics, did not meet with patients for months or years after they had begun taking the drugs.

Staff said there were some instances of Buss never meeting with a patient prior to prescribing the drug.