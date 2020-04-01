Domestic violence shelters preparing for surge in demand in Montana

Domestic violence shelters across Montana are expecting a surge soon as the top-to-bottom disruption of public life continues to spill over into home life and more women flee violence.
Victim groups have yet to see an increase in demand, but they know it’s coming.
Kelsen Young, executive director of the Montana Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, has worked in the field for 20 years. She held a conference call Monday with shelter managers around the state.
“Everyone’s saying it’s the calm before the storm,” she said.
Domestic violence increases during times of crisis. Researchers have documented swells in violent or controlling intimate partner behavior after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and the Great Recession in 2008. The New Jersey state government boosted funding for domestic violence shelters after Hurricane Sandy in 2012.
In Montana, the surge could begin while the shelter-in-place order is still in effect, as violent homes become more volatile, according to Cindy Weese, executive director of the YWCA in Missoula.
On the other hand, victims might wait until the order lifts, Weese said. They may be uncertain whether resources are still available during the current upheaval, and they may be fresh out of work and newly dependent upon their abusive partners for money.
Whatever the situation, Weese and her counterparts around the state want victims to call their local shelters as they would at any other time.
“They're going to be more alone than they have been in a long time, so we want them to know that we as advocates are here,” Young said.
There are 22 organizations around Montana that provide emergency shelter services for victims of domestic violence, according to Young. About half of those are traditional shelters, while the other half are networks of apartment rentals or hotel rooms paid for by the shelter organization.
Staff across the state are taking calls from women stuck at home and helping them create a safety plan, even while they are under the same roof as their abuser.
That includes getting away from the kitchen when an argument is escalating. Weese said the kitchen is “a pretty dangerous place” for an argument to play out with an abusive partner. There are knives and other utensils that can be used as weapons.
If there is a point during the day in which the abuser leaves the home, or the victim can go to the store for groceries, staff at the Missoula YWCA is providing callers with the office’s Wi-Fi login. Although the office is temporarily closed, women can park in the lot and begin planning to leave. That might mean looking up the Greyhound bus schedule, researching how to get copies of children’s birth certificates or applying for unemployment benefits — if their abuser has blocked them from doing so as a means of financial control.
No domestic violence shelter in Montana currently has a positive COVID-19 case, Young said. But they're preparing. Most will turn to hotels and motels where they can rent rooms for their clients.
But Weese, in Missoula, said she’s worried about motel capacity. Some won’t rent out rooms for anyone needing isolation due to COVID-19. Others are already providing rooms to the public health department, she said, and could soon do so for the homeless shelter, as well. There’s plenty of demand.
In Billings, the YWCA has already eased the population at its 23-bed shelter by getting some women into private rentals. Executive Director Merry Lee Olson said the organization has used rapid rehousing funds from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to move nine women or households into private rentals.
That’s allowed them to keep the appropriate distances between clients at the main domestic violence shelter, including in common areas like the break room.
Olson said the women and children YWCA Billings serves usually have no place else to go.
“The safety and protection provided by places like ours really can make a difference between life and death,” she said.
But as with most sectors right now, those serving domestic violence victims are strained. Young said there’s not a shelter in the state that doesn’t need disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer, food and other basic supplies. Financial donations are welcome, too, she said.
Young expects a lot of women to “make the best of it at home” and refrain from calling the police. She said that although law enforcement has stressed it will not stop responding to 911 calls like those from abuse victims, some may fear that the response won’t be as thorough. For instance, some police are being instructed to avoid entering homes if possible, and instead to meet callers outside.
Young said that while she understands the need for a public health-minded approach, this could factor into victims’ decisions.
“In the middle of a pandemic, the system’s not going to operate as we’re used to,” she said.
Young said increased demand for domestic violence services doesn't always come immediately after or during a crisis.
Indeed, police in the state's largest city haven't noticed an increase, according to Billings Police Department Lt. Brandon Wooley.
The department has seen 71 calls in March as of Monday, while there were 51 for the full month of March in 2019. But Wooley cautioned that without historical data, there wasn't enough information to know whether the pandemic is fueling an increase.
Wooley said that although officers are trying to maintain a 6-foot distance from the public when possible and avoid entering homes when possible, they have glasses, gloves and masks to wear and if they need to go inside a home, they will.
"As fear, anxiety, and uncertainty heightens Law Enforcement wants to re-assure the community that we remain on duty just as any other day," he wrote in a press release Friday.
One BPD officer tested for COVID-19 has been confirmed negative for the disease, Wooley said. No others are currently being tested.
