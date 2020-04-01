Domestic violence shelters preparing for surge in demand in Montana

On the other hand, victims might wait until the order lifts, Weese said. They may be uncertain whether resources are still available during the current upheaval, and they may be fresh out of work and newly dependent upon their abusive partners for money.

Whatever the situation, Weese and her counterparts around the state want victims to call their local shelters as they would at any other time.

“They're going to be more alone than they have been in a long time, so we want them to know that we as advocates are here,” Young said.

There are 22 organizations around Montana that provide emergency shelter services for victims of domestic violence, according to Young. About half of those are traditional shelters, while the other half are networks of apartment rentals or hotel rooms paid for by the shelter organization.

Staff across the state are taking calls from women stuck at home and helping them create a safety plan, even while they are under the same roof as their abuser.

That includes getting away from the kitchen when an argument is escalating. Weese said the kitchen is “a pretty dangerous place” for an argument to play out with an abusive partner. There are knives and other utensils that can be used as weapons.