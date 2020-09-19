Driver assaulted in South Billings carjacking

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Billings police are investigating a robbery that occurred Saturday night in which a man was punched and his car stolen.

According to a tweet from the Billings Police Department, the man was struck just before 9 p.m. and had both his car and phone taken by two other men at the Exxon gas station on Blue Creek Road.

The suspects fled south of Billings, according to the tweet, and the investigation is still ongoing. Billings police could not be reached for details on the injuries of the man who was attacked, or the year and model of his car.

September has seen several violent crimes and felonies throughout Billings that have contributed to an overall uptick in violence that began in April. A pizza delivery driver shot a man on Sept. 11 who, according to police, tried to rob him and break into his car. A man was arrested four days later outside McKinley Elementary after police said he had threatened to bring a weapon to the school.

An exchange of gunfire between two vehicles Tuesday night ended with a chase through the South Side and two arrests.

Police are still investigating an “apparent carjacking,” according to a tweet, that occurred in midtown Billings Friday morning. A man was shot and taken to the hospital with reportedly non-life threatening injuries.

