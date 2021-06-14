Elementary teacher gets 30 years for molesting students

The judge heard testimony and statements from the victims’ parents that highlighted the impact Skelton’s crimes had had on their daughters.

One parent told the judge, “I’m horrified that Mr. Skelton preyed on (her daughter’s) innocence and then stripped it from her.” She said her daughter has struggled with depression and anxiety, and social and emotional consequences from the assault.

“(She) was violated by someone who was supposed to be a trusted adult,” said the mother, and she expects her daughter will face more adversity in the years that come.

She said characterizations that Skelton’s actions were a mistake had “blown her mind”. “A mistake is something that is not thought about,” she said. “A mistake is not something that happens over a year, repeatedly.”

One victim's father said, “I’ve had a lot of time to think about what I would say today. I don’t really have as much to say as I thought that I would. But I would like the court to know, and you, your honor, that this has certainly changed my relationship with my daughter.”