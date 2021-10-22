Ex-chairwoman of Montana Native Women’s Coalition sentenced for stealing federal grant funds

“McConnell stole grant funds that were meant to help Native American victims of domestic and sexual violence. Today’s sentencing shows that those who steal federal grant funds will be brought to justice,” said Douglas B. Bruce, Special Agent in Charge of the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General Denver Field Office in the press release.

In court documents and in evidence presented at trial, the government alleged that beginning in about August 2017, McConnell, along with others, misappropriated federal grant funds to give cash payments to others, to buy purses and earrings as door prizes, to meet in Las Vegas, a trip that cost $31,744, and to receive double payments for meals. Prosecutors alleged that during a four-month period, McConnell was responsible in the misappropriation of more than 10 percent of grant funds designed to help victims of domestic violence Montana’s Indian reservations.

The thefts occurred four months after McConnell and other board officials participated in training about conflicts of interest, whistleblower policies, ethics and financial oversight. The training came after the Coalition’s previous executive director, Toni Plummer, was convicted of fraud in March 2017 for stealing approximately $246,000 from the organization.