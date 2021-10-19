Family of Billings girl killed in Rimrock Rd. crash sues city and driver of truck that hit her

“People have pleaded and pleaded with the city for years to fix that intersection and they did nothing,” Croft said. “Had they acted, our daughter wouldn’t have lost her life.”

Part of what has made the intersection so troublesome is a tall stucco and brick privacy wall that rounds the southwest corner and blocks the left-hand view of oncoming traffic from motorists and pedestrians who approach Rimrock from Virginia Lane.

At the time of her death, Christine was driving with her sister after school to pick up a younger sibling from daycare. Christine was helping with driving duties while her mother was recovering from a serious health issue.

The impact of the collision forced Christine’s Toyota Camry into a tree.

“The line of sight distance for motorists at the intersection did not comply with recognized roadway intersection design standards,” the suit alleges.

The stucco wall obscuring the view of drivers entering Rimrock Road from Virginia Lane was built sometime between 2007 and 2008, according to city records, and was installed in accordance to Billings' clear-vision requirement code at the time, the city told The Gazette in the days after Christine's accident. At the time, city zoning coordinator Nicole Cromwell described that old code as "rudimentary."