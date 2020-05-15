Family of missing woman at man's homicide sentencing: 'He discarded her as a piece of trash'

Video footage also captured Green carrying "cradle style" what appeared to be a body wrapped in a red blanket, which he placed in the cab of his truck. He then placed a shovel in the truck's bed.

The surveillance video was key to the case and turned up after two of Johnson's sons, Stephen and Jonathan, traveled to Montana from Washington to look for their mother when they could get no response from her.

The two sons approached the neighbor in the house across the street from Green's home, who told them he had surveillance cameras that covered his front yard and pointed toward Green's property.

Fehr praised the two sons for traveling to Billings and taking up the search for their mother and ultimately turning up the surveillance video footage.

"Your mom would be proud of you," she said.

Defense attorney Gregory Paskell argued that Green should be sentenced to 40 years, the minimum allowed by state law. He told the court that Green's refusal to help in the investigation was simply him exercising his Fifth Amendment right to silence.

He told Judge Fehr that evidence against his client was circumstantial and that any theories about Johnson's death were "working theories," the phrase used by investigators during Green's trial.