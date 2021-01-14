Family settles with Yellowstone County in 2015 jail suicide lawsuit

“The plaintiff, that family, did lose someone very close to them, and so it’s good not to have to put them through more litigation,” she said. “I’d say that’s the silver lining.”

Troldahl, the attorney for Ostby’s estate, said she remained confident that the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals would rule in their favor, regarding the lower court's dismissal of the case. Still, they decided to settle.

The county was due to respond to the appeal later in January. Instead the parties settled during mediation on Nov. 16.

Troldahl said the family had hoped that through their lawsuit, the county would make changes to its jail protocols “so that no other family would have to go through the devastating and preventable loss of a family member.”

Throughout their case, the plaintiffs highlighted the broken hasp, which is the hinged metal plate on a door lock, that allowed Ostby to hang himself. They argued the county should have adhered to the state health department’s suicide prevention protocols, should have ensured all jail employees were trained in suicide prevention and should have provided mental health care when Ostby requested it.

Ostby submitted six requests for mental health care during his more than seven weeks in jail. He was seen by a counselor once and never received an appointment with the jail’s contracted psychiatrist, according to documents filed by the plaintiffs.

