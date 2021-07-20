Former Billings rheumatologist settles alleged health care fraud claims for $2M

A former Billings rheumatologist and his business agreed to settle alleged civil False Claims Act violations regarding his practice for a $2,070,664 total payment, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said in a press release today.

Dr. Enrico Arguelles, a former rheumatologist, and his business, Arthritis and Osteoporosis Center (AOC), which closed in September 2018, entered into a civil settlement agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana on July 14, 2021. The terms of the settlement require Arguelles and AOC to pay a settlement amount of $1,268,646 and to relinquish any claim to $802,018 in Medicare payment suspensions that have been held in escrow for AOC since Oct. 11, 2017 by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid.

“This civil settlement resolves claims of improper medical treatments and false billing to a federal program. Over billed and unnecessary claims, like the ones at issue in this case, drive up the costs for providing care to the people who really need it," said Acting U.S. Attorney Johnson.

"Medical providers who attempt to enrich themselves by submitting false and exaggerated claims to federal health benefit programs, like Medicare, will be investigated and held responsible.”