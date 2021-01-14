Former fifth-grade teacher admits sexually assaulting students

The former Billings elementary school teacher accused of sexually assaulting students in class has admitted charges.

Brent David Skelton, 32, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two counts of sexual assault under a plea deal. The agreement does not state what sentence the prosecution or defense will recommend.

Skelton was set for trial next week. In pleading guilty, he admitted to touching two of his fifth-grade students both over and under their clothing, including their genitals, during class hours.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A day before pleading guilty, Skelton’s attorneys filed their trial brief, which noted that Skelton was expected to serve as the sole defense witness.

“He will also testify to the heartbreak he has experienced from being blamed for assaulting two [fifth-grade] girls,” the brief said. “He will testify he never harmed them and never touched them inappropriately. He has no explanation as to why they would make these allegations against him.”