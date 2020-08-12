Fugitive leads law enforcement on chase, ends in car crash, arrest on I-90 near Lockwood

A federal fugitive led several agencies on a chase Wednesday that blocked traffic on I-90 and ended with an arrest by the U.S. Marshals Service.
Douglas Paige, who had a warrant for his arrest due to a supervised release violation, wrecked a Cadillac on North Frontage Road near the Johnson Lane exit after a pursuit by authorities. He got out of the car and ran into the median of the interstate, where he was finally stopped and arrested.
“Task force officers attempted to stop him, but he then took flight," said Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Tim Hornung. "Our vehicles were well behind him prior to his having his accident."
Hornung said members of the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force tried to apprehend Paige near the Conoco on Johnson Lane when he drove away. Along with the task force, the chase involved deputies with the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office and the Montana Highway Patrol.
In March 2017, Paige pleaded guilty in United States District Court for the District of Montana to aiding and abetting a robbery in which a stolen firearm was found in his vehicle, according to court documents. Paige, who already had prior convictions for theft and drug possession, was sentenced to 24 months of incarceration and 36 months of supervised released.
Court documents also say that state mental healthcare workers diagnosed Paige with schizophrenia and post-traumatic stress syndrome.
The court revoked his original term in Dec. 2018 after court documents say he violated his parole by possessing drug and alcohol and several other offence. He was sentenced to a further 12 months in prison, followed by 24 months of supervised release. Paige began his second term of supervised release in July 2019.
After failing to attend a mental health treatment program, and relapsing into methamphetamine use, the court issued a warrant for Paige’s arrest in July of this year.
The crash involved only the Cadillac driven by Paige, who was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries, MHP Trooper Kyle Hayter said. The crash occurred around noon, he said.
This isn't the first arrest Marshals made this month. On Aug. 5, U.S. Marshals arrested a 45-year-old Billings man who failed to appear for his trial in Yellowstone County District Court for sexually abusing a child. With the help of deputies Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals found Joshua Aaron Brown in the attic of a farmhouse in Boyd.
