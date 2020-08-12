Fugitive leads law enforcement on chase, ends in car crash, arrest on I-90 near Lockwood

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A federal fugitive led several agencies on a chase Wednesday that blocked traffic on I-90 and ended with an arrest by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Douglas Paige, who had a warrant for his arrest due to a supervised release violation, wrecked a Cadillac on North Frontage Road near the Johnson Lane exit after a pursuit by authorities. He got out of the car and ran into the median of the interstate, where he was finally stopped and arrested.

“Task force officers attempted to stop him, but he then took flight," said Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Tim Hornung. "Our vehicles were well behind him prior to his having his accident."

Hornung said members of the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force tried to apprehend Paige near the Conoco on Johnson Lane when he drove away. Along with the task force, the chase involved deputies with the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office and the Montana Highway Patrol.

In March 2017, Paige pleaded guilty in United States District Court for the District of Montana to aiding and abetting a robbery in which a stolen firearm was found in his vehicle, according to court documents. Paige, who already had prior convictions for theft and drug possession, was sentenced to 24 months of incarceration and 36 months of supervised released.