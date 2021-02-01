Getaway driver pleads guilty in Billings homicide

A 19-year-old woman has admitted charges for her role in a homicide in Billings in April 2020.

Raisha Brailee Marie Blacksmith pleaded guilty in Yellowstone County District Court on Monday to a single count of obstructing justice, a felony.

Blacksmith drove a car of passengers away from the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Brett Ness outside of his Florine Lane home on April 27, 2020.

One of the passengers was involved in the shooting and was trying to evade police, Blacksmith admitted in court on Monday.

Two men have been charged with deliberate homicide in Ness' death. Alexander Garrett Laforge III, 44, and James Posey Fisher, 34, have pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Laforge is accused of firing the shot that killed Ness, while Fisher is accused of pointing a gun at Ness at the same time. Prosecutors charged Fisher under the felony murder rule, which says that someone can be held legally accountable for a death if they attempted or committed a forcible felony that led to that death, even if the defendant wasn't the one who committed the fatal act.