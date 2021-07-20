Hardin man pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide after Lewis Avenue crash

A 21-year-old Hardin man pleaded not guilty to a single charge of vehicular homicide on Tuesday after a suspected drunk-driving crash left a 47-year-old Billings man dead last Friday.

Klay Michael Walker made the plea in front of Judge Jessica Fehr in Yellowstone County District Court on Tuesday. He is alleged to have killed Wade James Granbois. Granbois died from multiple blunt force injuries, Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney said Monday.

Walker is alleged to have been drinking Friday night at a friend’s house in Billings. At about 2:30 a.m., he left the house and was driving south on Sixth Street West when he blew through a stop sign at the intersection with Lewis Avenue.

He collided with Granbois’ van while driving faster than the 25 mph speed limit. The van spun 180 degrees while sliding off the road and hit a tree on the driver’s side door. Despite all the airbags deploying, Granbois suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.