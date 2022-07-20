Hardin Police launches Text-To-911

Hardin and Big Horn County will launch Text-To-911 to report an emergency via a text message when an audio call is not an option.

This will allow callers to send a text message to 911 for emergency help when they area unable to make a 911 voice call. The new public safety service has been implemented by Hardin Police Chief Donald Babbin, Jr. It is available for Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile cell phone users.

“I wanted to enhance Public Safety services by implementing this technology to increase efficiency and improve outcomes when silence is a must,” Babbin said.

Text-to-911 was not developed as a replacement to a voice call to 911 in an emergency situation, but rather as an enhancement to reach 911 services in certain situations.

Babbin advises that when you are in an emergency, all wireless callers should remember to “Call 911 if you can; Text 911 if you can’t.”