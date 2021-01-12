Hays man admits killing passenger while driving drunk

A 22-year-old Hays man admitted on Monday to driving drunk in 2019 and killing one of his passengers.

Tough Arthur Snow pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in U.S. District Court in Great Falls for the death of 21-year-old Jordan Shambo on June 8, 2019.

The change of plea was announced in a press release from the U.S. Attorney for Montana’s office. Leif Johnson is acting U.S. Attorney. The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim.

Snow and two passengers had been drinking during the night, the surviving passenger told officers. The Fort Belknap Law Enforcement Services responded to the scene at the side of the gravel road that runs through Mission Canyon at approximately 6:10 a.m. Snow and another man who was injured were walking along the road away from the scene, prosecutors said. Snow denied they had been in a wreck and walked away, while medical personnel responded to his passenger, according to court filings by prosecutors.

The passenger said they had been in a wreck, and an officer continued down the road and saw a pickup on its passenger side with a man pinned underneath it, dead.

Snow showed a 0.116 BAC in a voluntary blood draw when officers found him at his mother’s house.

Sentencing is set for April.

