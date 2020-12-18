Judge leaves bail in place for man with heart condition, citing community safety needs

A 20-year-old man in jail with a heart condition won’t see any change to his bail, after asking for release based on medical concerns.

Jaylon Makaihl Clark had asked the court to release him on his own recognizance or lower his bail due to concerns about his health with COVID-19 cases continuing to spread. Clark has suffered episodes of cardiac arrest and has a pacemaker and defibrillator implanted in his chest.

But in a hearing Friday, Yellowstone County District Judge Michael Moses agreed with the prosecution that the current bail amount of $150,000 should remain in place.

Moses said Clark's prior failures to appear for court hearings were concerning, as were the allegations against him in his pending criminal cases.