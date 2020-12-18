Judge leaves bail in place for man with heart condition, citing community safety needs

A 20-year-old man in jail with a heart condition won’t see any change to his bail, after asking for release based on medical concerns.
Jaylon Makaihl Clark had asked the court to release him on his own recognizance or lower his bail due to concerns about his health with COVID-19 cases continuing to spread. Clark has suffered episodes of cardiac arrest and has a pacemaker and defibrillator implanted in his chest.
But in a hearing Friday, Yellowstone County District Judge Michael Moses agreed with the prosecution that the current bail amount of $150,000 should remain in place.
Moses said Clark's prior failures to appear for court hearings were concerning, as were the allegations against him in his pending criminal cases.
“I worry about the care that he is receiving, but I don't have the power over that,” the judge said, after testimony from both Clark and his mother, which repeated claims from earlier court filings that jail staff had failed to provide him adequate health care. “But I do have the power over protecting the community, and what is appropriate in these circumstances, and frankly, $150,000 bond is appropriate."
Clark has five active felony cases, including allegations that he participated in a home break-in in which two women inside were assaulted and a toddler had a shotgun pointed at her; allegations that he pistol-whipped another man at a hotel gathering; and allegations that he and a friend fired multiple rounds at an unoccupied vehicle after a dispute with the owner, and one bullet passed through the front window of the house behind it. He has denied the charges.
Moses reviewed the history of Clark’s cases, noting new criminal charges filed against him on various periods of release from jail. Moses said Clark had been “missing in action” for months in the summer and law enforcement couldn’t locate him to serve a bench warrant until he was arrested on new charges. The judge said Clark had at one point cut off his GPS monitor.
Clark was tested for COVID-19 in recent days at the judge’s direction. The test came back negative, Moses said.
