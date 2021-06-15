Laurel contractor sentenced to probation for lying on PPP loan application

“Mr. Welch thought PPP was something he could use to dig himself out of a hole,” said his attorney Kelly Varnes, alluding to legal trouble associated with a gambling addiction according to the proceedings. He asked the judge to consider the nearly 90 days served in jail and the federal sentencing guidelines recommendations to help Welch in a way that would help him “get back on his feet.”

The federal prosecutor did not disagree.

“This is an atypical case your honor,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Colin Rubich. He said the case was unusual because it was would normally fall below the threshold for crimes the federal government pursues, but concerns surrounding PPP funds were considered.

“My concern is how we get Mr. Welch back into some semblance of a law-abiding citizen," Rubich said.

Like the defense, Rubich said jail time would be inappropriate in the case, but he did argue that Welch should be considered for the maximum five years of probation to ensure the federal government could assist in his treatment and assist him in the future saying a “probationary sentence will be more beneficial for us to help him.”

“We know Mr. Welch will need some assistance,” Rubich said. “Why not maximize the time we have (to help him)?”