Laurel contractor sentenced to probation for lying on PPP loan application

A Laurel contractor who pleaded guilty to fraudulently applying for a federally-backed payment protection loan was sentenced to time already served with five years of probation Tuesday morning.
Matthew Jason Welch, 38, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge James L. Christensen after a sentencing hearing in which both the defense attorney and federal prosecutor shared the recommendation that jail time was an inappropriate sentence. The maximum penalty for the case—charged as wire fraud—is 20 years and a $250,000 fine.
Welch had applied for the PPP loan through a local bank, but falsely claimed on the application that he had not been subject to felony criminal charges. In fact, Welch had been charged with multiple crimes, one of which was for deceptive business practices in Montana’s 22nd Judicial District.
Welch needed the loan to help pay fees and fines from those cases according to court documents. The loan was ultimately denied by the banks involved but not before triggering a federal investigation.
“Mr. Welch thought PPP was something he could use to dig himself out of a hole,” said his attorney Kelly Varnes, alluding to legal trouble associated with a gambling addiction according to the proceedings. He asked the judge to consider the nearly 90 days served in jail and the federal sentencing guidelines recommendations to help Welch in a way that would help him “get back on his feet.”
The federal prosecutor did not disagree.
“This is an atypical case your honor,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Colin Rubich. He said the case was unusual because it was would normally fall below the threshold for crimes the federal government pursues, but concerns surrounding PPP funds were considered.
“My concern is how we get Mr. Welch back into some semblance of a law-abiding citizen," Rubich said.
Like the defense, Rubich said jail time would be inappropriate in the case, but he did argue that Welch should be considered for the maximum five years of probation to ensure the federal government could assist in his treatment and assist him in the future saying a “probationary sentence will be more beneficial for us to help him.”
“We know Mr. Welch will need some assistance,” Rubich said. “Why not maximize the time we have (to help him)?”
“It sounds like you both are making the same recommendation to me,” Judge Christensen said, before discussing the circumstances surrounding a number of other charges in multiple different courts in at least two states. It was fallout from those cases that necessitated Welch’s obtaining the loan according to court documents and the proceedings.
“These state charges are really, I think, Mr. Welch’s biggest problem,” the judge said. He went on to point out that the core cause of Welch’s legal woes stemmed from an untreated gambling addiction.
Christensen said he expected Welch to be released Tuesday and that he had 72 hours to check in with federal probation in Billings to be assigned a probation officers.
“We’ve got terrific probation officers here in Billings,” he said. “They will have your best interest at heart but will also be my eyes and ears.”
Christensen expressed hope that, in addition to other conditions of his release, court ordered gambling and mental health counseling would serve to ultimately help Welch.
“Hopefully, you will be compliant with the conditions of release, and I won’t ever see you again under these circumstances," said Christensen.