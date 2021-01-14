Laurel man accused of child sexual abuse

A 52-year-old Laurel man is denying allegations that he raped a child multiple times more than a decade ago.

Michael Gilbert Voyles pleaded not guilty on Thursday in Yellowstone County District Court to three counts of sexual intercourse without consent. Bail is set at $150,000.

The case stems from a disclosure made by the alleged victim, now an adult, in August. Prosecutors say that in his statement to a detective, he noted he had recently seen a picture on Facebook of Voyles with a group of children.

He said he decided to report the abuse in hopes it could protect others.

According to charges, when a detective contacted Voyles, he asked if the alleged victim had said Voyles raped him. Voyles added that a neighbor, who is now deceased, had also accused him of sexually assaulting the neighbor’s children.

Voyles told the detective he thought the allegations were behind him and said, “here we go again,” charges state.

