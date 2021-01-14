 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Laurel man accused of child sexual abuse

Laurel man accused of child sexual abuse

{{featured_button_text}}

A 52-year-old Laurel man is denying allegations that he raped a child multiple times more than a decade ago.

Michael Gilbert Voyles pleaded not guilty on Thursday in Yellowstone County District Court to three counts of sexual intercourse without consent. Bail is set at $150,000.

The case stems from a disclosure made by the alleged victim, now an adult, in August. Prosecutors say that in his statement to a detective, he noted he had recently seen a picture on Facebook of Voyles with a group of children.

He said he decided to report the abuse in hopes it could protect others.

According to charges, when a detective contacted Voyles, he asked if the alleged victim had said Voyles raped him. Voyles added that a neighbor, who is now deceased, had also accused him of sexually assaulting the neighbor’s children.

Voyles told the detective he thought the allegations were behind him and said, “here we go again,” charges state.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Violent outburst on Jefferson Lines

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News