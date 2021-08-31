Laurel man charged with attempted rape

A Laurel man has been charged with attempted rape and sexual assault after investigators say he tried to rape a woman staying in his camper in mid-July.

Drew Christopher Lorenz pleaded not guilty Tuesday to one charge of attempted rape and one charge misdemeanor sexual assault in front of Yellowstone County District Judge Jessica Fehr.

At 3 a.m. on July 12 Laurel police responded to a Laurel home to investigate a rape. The home's owner told police a woman had shown up at his door naked from the waist down. He said she told him someone was trying to rape her.

The woman said she had been sleeping in Lorenz’s camper nearby with the door locked when Lorenz came in, pulled her pants down and allegedly tried to rape her. When he left to use the bathroom, the woman ran to a neighboring house for help.

Detectives questioned Lorenz and allegedly noticed he had been drinking. When they said the woman claimed he sexually assaulted her, police said, Lorenz responded, “Probably so, yeah.” Later in the interview Lorenz denied the allegations.

DNA found during a forensic exam matched Lorenz’s DNA, charges stated.

Bond was set at $10,000. Lorenz is also barred from any contact with the victim if released.

