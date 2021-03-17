Laurel suspect's DNA found under fingernails of victim, expert alleges during homicide trial

Genetic material found underneath the fingernails of a woman fatally strangled in 2019 likely belonged to the 24-year-old man charged with killing her, a DNA analyst said Wednesday.
Lori Bray, 57, was killed on Oct. 1, 2019. Wednesday was the third day of trial in the deliberate homicide case against Diego Hernandez. Both were Laurel residents.
Joe Pasternak, a DNA analyst with the Montana State Crime Lab, told jurors the debris underneath Bray’s fingernails contained a mixture of genetic material from at least two people. Pasternak said that Bray’s own DNA was assumed to be a contributor.
The remaining material showed a male DNA profile that matched the sample Hernandez provided to investigators, Pasternak said.
Pasternak said that for unrelated individuals, there would be approximately one in 60 octillion Hispanic individuals who’d have the same DNA. Octillion is a number followed by 27 zeros.
Hernandez received a ride home from Bray after her shift at the Cedar Ridge Casino ended around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 1. Bray wasn't seen after that. Hernandez was the only other person on site when she closed for the night.
Scratches to Hernandez’ face and neck played a key role in testimony Tuesday. A casino patron said that when she saw him the night Bray disappeared, standing under a light fixture, he had bloodshot, glassy eyes but no scratches.
A sheriff’s deputy told Hernandez directly it looked like someone had tried to get away from him.
Hernandez said he had gotten the scratches in an earlier altercation and was wearing makeup at the casino that night to cover them up.
He said the scratches came from a fight with a friend – something the friend told the jury he didn’t think was likely to leave scratches because he’d punched Hernandez, not scratched him.
Investigators also reviewed their findings from a search of Bray’s car, which was found abandoned north of town.
While Bray’s family said she was a Camel cigarette smoker, both a pack of Camels and a pack of Marlboros was found in her car, said Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Sgt. Frank Fritz.
Hernandez was seen at the bar at The Locomotive, another Laurel casino, in the hours before Bray disappeared with a pack of Marlboros. He'd gone from The Locomotive to Cedar Ridge.
But when detectives asked him what type of cigarettes he smoked, he mentioned Lucky Strikes and Camels – not Marlboros, Fritz said.
Bray’s clothing was “wadded up” in the back seat of her car, Fritz said. One sock was in the back seat and another in the front. Blood was found on her clothing and spread across the back seat.
Her wallet had been emptied of cash. Surveillance from the casino showed cash in Bray’s wallet as she opened it to add more cash from the night’s tips, Fritz said.
The Marlboros that investigators found were left sitting on top of the opened wallet. Some credit cards had been partially pulled out of their slots, and slips of paper looked like they'd been pulled out of a wallet pocket, photos showed.
Under questioning from defense attorney Joel Thompson, Fritz acknowledged the car had been sitting unlocked for hours and that anyone could have come and taken the money.
The keys to the car were sitting in the front passenger seat, Bray’s son has said. He and two others called 911 after seeing the abandoned car and its condition.
Crime lab analysts tested Hernandez’ sweatshirt. Only his DNA was found on it. He had washed it after wearing it to the casino, he told investigators.
Forensic sampling from Bray’s body showed no semen in her genital area or on her underwear.
Prosecutors showed the jury several photos Wednesday of Bray’s body the morning after it was found, when there was enough daylight to process the scene. Injuries included a bloodied and swollen lip, swollen eyes and bruising on her neck.