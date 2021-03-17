Laurel suspect's DNA found under fingernails of victim, expert alleges during homicide trial

A sheriff’s deputy told Hernandez directly it looked like someone had tried to get away from him.

Hernandez said he had gotten the scratches in an earlier altercation and was wearing makeup at the casino that night to cover them up.

He said the scratches came from a fight with a friend – something the friend told the jury he didn’t think was likely to leave scratches because he’d punched Hernandez, not scratched him.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Investigators also reviewed their findings from a search of Bray’s car, which was found abandoned north of town.

While Bray’s family said she was a Camel cigarette smoker, both a pack of Camels and a pack of Marlboros was found in her car, said Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Sgt. Frank Fritz.

Hernandez was seen at the bar at The Locomotive, another Laurel casino, in the hours before Bray disappeared with a pack of Marlboros. He'd gone from The Locomotive to Cedar Ridge.

But when detectives asked him what type of cigarettes he smoked, he mentioned Lucky Strikes and Camels – not Marlboros, Fritz said.