Lodge Grass man convicted of 1990s sexual abuse of children crimes

A federal jury convicted a Lodge Grass man Tuesday of sexually abusing two children in the 1990s on the Northern Cheyenne and Crow Indian reservations.

A jury found Donald Ray Gardner, 58, guilty on two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and two counts of abusive sexual contact following a two-day trial.

“A jury held Gardner accountable for sexually abusing children over a period of years. Children must be protected from sexual predators, and we will prosecute offenders to the full extent of the law. I want to thank Assistant U.S. Attorney Lori Harper Suek and the FBI for investigating and prosecuting the case,” Acting U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson said in a press release Tuesday.

In court documents and in evidence presented at trial, the government alleged that Gardner engaged in a sexual act and in sexual contact with a victim in 1994 in Lame Deer, on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation. Gardner also engaged in a sexual act and in sexual contact with another victim in the Crow Agency area on the Crow Reservation in 1996 and 1998. Both victims were under the age of 12 at the time.

U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters presided over the case. Sentencing is set for March 2, 2022, and Gardner is detained pending further proceedings.

Gardner faces a maximum of life in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release on each count.

