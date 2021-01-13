Man accused of killing mom with kitchen knife held on $1M bail

Bail was set at $1 million Wednesday for the man accused of killing his mother with a kitchen knife.

Beau Daniel Papin, 20, pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide. He’s accused of killing his mother inside her Billings apartment on Monday afternoon. A Billings Police Department press release said they had lived together, but Deputy Yellowstone County Attorney Arielle Dean said Wednesday that Papin had been homeless and couch surfing.

Dean recommended a $1 million bail, calling Papin “an extreme threat to the community” and saying he had “been spiraling out of control since 2019.”

Papin interrupted her, asking for a chance to speak, and was told it wasn’t his turn but also that he should first consult with his attorney.