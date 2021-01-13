Man accused of killing mom with kitchen knife held on $1M bail

Bail was set at $1 million Wednesday for the man accused of killing his mother with a kitchen knife.
Beau Daniel Papin, 20, pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide. He’s accused of killing his mother inside her Billings apartment on Monday afternoon. A Billings Police Department press release said they had lived together, but Deputy Yellowstone County Attorney Arielle Dean said Wednesday that Papin had been homeless and couch surfing.
Dean recommended a $1 million bail, calling Papin “an extreme threat to the community” and saying he had “been spiraling out of control since 2019.”
Papin interrupted her, asking for a chance to speak, and was told it wasn’t his turn but also that he should first consult with his attorney.
In separate cases pending in Yellowstone County District Court, Papin is accused of assaulting a cab driver after refusing to pay the fare and swerving at an off-duty police officer who was trying to diffuse a conflict between him and a couple on a motorcycle who said he’d been “trying to run them over for no apparent reason.” He’s also accused of strangling his grandfather. Papin also has five pending misdemeanors, Dean said.
Natasha Hammack, of the public defender’s office, asked that bond be set at $500,000 instead because Papin couldn’t afford any amount of bail and would likely remain behind bars.
But Standing Master Molly Rose Fehringer said the $1 million was appropriate given the nature of the allegations. Fehringer ran the $1 million bail consecutive to, or in addition to, the bail in Papin’s other felony cases.
When Fehringer read a routine order to have no contact with the victim’s family, Papin again interrupted.
“But the victim’s family is my family also,” he said.
Fehringer and Hammack both advised him to stop talking. Fehringer said his arraignment was finished.
“This is not right,” he said. “All I wanted to be was like you guys.”