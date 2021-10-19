Man admits he raped unconscious woman in downtown Billings in May

An Indiana man changed his plea Tuesday to a single count of rape before of Judge Mary Jane Knisely in Yellowstone County District Court.

James Anthony Poynter, 46, admitted he met a young woman in downtown Billings in late May and the two drank together until they were drunk. Poynter admitted the pair began having what was characterized as “consensual sex," but when the woman passed out he continued to have sex with her until a pair of bystanders, which included a local firefighter, stopped the assault and contacted law enforcement.

Poynter had originally denied the allegations saying he had continued to have sex with her in an effort to revive her. He briefly alluded to that excuse during Tuesday’s hearing saying he was trying to get a response from the unconscious woman by raping her.

Poynter entered his guilty plea as part of the deal with county attorney’s office. The agreement calls for a suspended sentence of five years in the custody of the Department of Corrections. Under the deal Poynter would be able to receive treatment in the community while being supervised by probation and parole.