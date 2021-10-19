Man admits he raped unconscious woman in downtown Billings in May

An Indiana man changed his plea Tuesday to a single count of rape before of Judge Mary Jane Knisely in Yellowstone County District Court.
James Anthony Poynter, 46, admitted he met a young woman in downtown Billings in late May and the two drank together until they were drunk. Poynter admitted the pair began having what was characterized as “consensual sex," but when the woman passed out he continued to have sex with her until a pair of bystanders, which included a local firefighter, stopped the assault and contacted law enforcement.
Poynter had originally denied the allegations saying he had continued to have sex with her in an effort to revive her. He briefly alluded to that excuse during Tuesday’s hearing saying he was trying to get a response from the unconscious woman by raping her.
Poynter entered his guilty plea as part of the deal with county attorney’s office. The agreement calls for a suspended sentence of five years in the custody of the Department of Corrections. Under the deal Poynter would be able to receive treatment in the community while being supervised by probation and parole.
Poynter had been scheduled to stand trial Monday. Poynter told the judge he is a paranoid schizophrenic, a fact supported by both the prosecution and defense attorneys, but he denied the mental health disability had an impact on his knowledge of the criminality of the act. He also claimed to have been properly medicated at the time of the offense.
Knisely is not required to take the state’s recommendation in the case and she was hesitant to release Poynter following the change of plea, which is customary after a suspended sentence recommendation, until a psychosexual evaluation was completed and reviewed by her. Sentencing was tentatively set for Nov. 22 provided the presentence investigation and psychosexual evaluation are completed in time.
A visibly irritated Poynter pushed back against his continued incarceration saying he had taken the deal to be released from jail because being inside was making him “crazy”. Knisely reiterated the fact that she was not required to follow the plea agreement and that it was not binding on the court. She then stressed he could be sentenced to up to life in prison for the crime he had confessed to.