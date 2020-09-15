 Skip to main content
Man arrested outside Billings elementary school, accused of weapons threat
A man was arrested outside McKinley Elementary on Tuesday afternoon after police say he threatened to bring a weapon to the school following "more of a domestic-type issue."

Billings Police Department Sgt. Harley Cagle said that officers were called after the man, who appeared to be intoxicated, caused a disturbance outside the school related to picking up children. He began to argue with a woman he knew, and threatened to leave and return with a weapon. 

The school locked down, and police arrived about 10 minutes after the initial call. The man was found outside on school grounds without a weapon and arrested; police also didn't find a weapon in his vehicle parked near the school. 

The man was in the process of being booked into the Yellowstone County Detention Center on suspicion of driving under the influence and outstanding warrants, Cagle said, and police were still investigating the incident. 

The lockdown at McKinley was then lifted, said Cagle, who applauded the school's response.  

