Man charged in Billings decapitation case sentenced to prison

The man who decapitated a casino patron in 2017 with his partner as part of a robbery scheme was sentenced on Friday to 65 years in state prison.

Donald Ray Cherry, 34, was charged with killing Myron Wesley Knight on the night of Oct. 26 or early on Oct. 27, 2017 along with partner Jeffery Glen Haverty. Haverty was sentenced for his part in the crime in February 2020 to 70 years in the Montana State Prison with 20 years suspended.

Cherry had initially pleaded not guilty in the case but switched to a plea of no contest in September, a week before his trial was set to start. As part of the plea deal, Cherry admitted he and Haverty had robbed Knight and together had caused Knight's death. Knight had $6 on him when he was killed.

Under the deal, prosecutors dismissed charges of witness tampering, evidence tampering and intimidation. The parties jointly recommended 65 years in prison.

Cherry will get credit for 1290 days — or over 3.5 years — for time served.

Prosecutors also agreed not to file charges against Cherry in separate cases. In those cases, he was suspected of robbery and drug possession.

Haverty and Cherry met Knight at the Montana Lil’s Casino on King Avenue West on Oct. 26, 2017.