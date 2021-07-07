 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man charged with negligent arson for fire near Red Lodge that burned 7 homes
editor's pick topical alert top story

Man charged with negligent arson for fire near Red Lodge that burned 7 homes

Robertson Draw fire

Aircraft stand by at the Red Lodge Airport as smoke from the Robertson Draw fire rises from Mount Maurice on in June.

 LARRY MAYER Billings Gazette
John C. Lightburn

Lightburn

RED LODGE — A Bridger man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges alleging he caused a wildland fire north of Yellowstone National Park that burned seven homes and 46 square miles of land.

John Lightburn, 55, appeared before District Court Judge Matthew Wald on felony and misdemeanor charges of negligent arson and a felony criminal mischief charge for the fire that started on June 13 on U.S. Forest Service land about 7 miles south of Red Lodge.

Wald rejected a request from Lightburn's attorney to reduce his $7,500 bail, court officials said.

Lightburn told investigators he spilled gasoline "all over" while trying to fix his dirt bike, which he was riding in an area closed to motorized vehicles, court records said.

He said he checked his spark plug, which sparked and ignited the gasoline and surrounding grasses. Hot and dry weather and the wind pushed the flames.

The fire also burned a U.S. Bureau of Land Management administrative cabin and a dozen outbuildings and led to evacuations, fire officials said.

Fire crews had fire line around 69% of the fire's perimeter on Wednesday, but are not yet estimating a containment date.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Calif. deputies seize over $1B in illegal pot

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News