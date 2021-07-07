Man charged with negligent arson for fire near Red Lodge that burned 7 homes

Aircraft stand by at the Red Lodge Airport as smoke from the Robertson Draw fire rises from Mount Maurice on in June.
LARRY MAYER Billings Gazette
Associated Press
RED LODGE — A Bridger man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges alleging he caused a wildland fire north of Yellowstone National Park that burned seven homes and 46 square miles of land.
John Lightburn, 55, appeared before District Court Judge Matthew Wald on felony and misdemeanor charges of negligent arson and a felony criminal mischief charge for the fire that started on June 13 on U.S. Forest Service land about 7 miles south of Red Lodge.
Wald rejected a request from Lightburn's attorney to reduce his $7,500 bail, court officials said.
Lightburn told investigators he spilled gasoline "all over" while trying to fix his dirt bike, which he was riding in an area closed to motorized vehicles, court records said.
He said he checked his spark plug, which sparked and ignited the gasoline and surrounding grasses. Hot and dry weather and the wind pushed the flames.
The fire also burned a U.S. Bureau of Land Management administrative cabin and a dozen outbuildings and led to evacuations, fire officials said.
Fire crews had fire line around 69% of the fire's perimeter on Wednesday, but are not yet estimating a containment date.
Photos: Robertson Draw fire burns south of Red Lodge
Watch Now: Robertson Draw fire burns south of Red Lodge
Robertson Draw fire
Bureau of Land Management land at Robertson Draw is burned off as the fire continues to impact the Belfry area.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
Robertson Draw fire
Air tankers build a retardant line on Mount Maurice as the Robertson Draw Fire continues to impact the Red Lodge area.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
Robertson Draw fire
Residents watch helicopters depart the Red Lodge airport as the Robertson Draw Fire continues to impact the Red Lodge area.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
Robertson Draw fire
Helicopters carrying water buckets pass as the Robertson Draw Fire continues to impact the Red Lodge area.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
Robertson Draw fire
Rabbi Debra Kolodny talks about being evacuated from a cabin as the Robertson Draw Fire continues to impact the Red Lodge area.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
Robertson Draw fire
Pastor Pam Peterson has opened her church to evacuees as the Robertson Draw Fire continues to impact the Red Lodge area.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
Robertson Draw fire
Helicopters stand by as smoke rises from Mt. Maurice in Red Lodge area Wednesday morning.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
Robertson Draw fire
The Robertson Draw fire burns Tuesday night south of Red Lodge.
Photo courtesy Entenmann Photography
Robertson Draw fire
Smoke rises from the Robertson Draw fire Tuesday.
Photo courtesy Entenmann Photography
Robertson Draw fire
Smoke rises from the Robertson Draw fire Tuesday.
Photo courtesy Entenmann Photography
Robertson Draw fire
Smoke rises from the Robertson Draw fire Tuesday.
Photo courtesy Entenmann Photography
Robertson Draw fire map
Infrared mapping of the Robertson Draw fire.
Image courtesy InciWeb
Robertson Draw fire
Flames from the Robertson Draw fire are seen Tuesday night.
Photo courtesy InciWeb
Robertson Draw fire
The Robertson Draw fire is seen from the air Wednesday morning.
Photo courtesy InciWeb
Robertson Draw fire
Residents watch as flames from the Robertson Draw fire burn above Red Lodge Tuesday evening.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
Robertson Draw fire
Flames from the Robertson Draw fire burn above Red Lodge Tuesday evening.
LARRY MAYER Billings Gazette
Robertson Draw Fire
Smoke from the Robertson Draw rises above Red Lodge Tuesday evening.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
Robertson Draw fire
Smoke from the Robertson Draw fire is seen from the Beartooth Pass on Tuesday.
Photo courtesy Jim Peaco, National Park Service
Robertson Draw fire
Smoke from the Robertson Draw fire is seen from the Beartooth Pass on Tuesday.
Photo courtesy Jim Peaco, National Park Service
Robertson Draw fire
The Robertson Draw fire is seen from Highway 212 on Tuesday.
Photo courtesy Kelly Mazel
Robertson Draw fire
Smoke rises from the Robertson Draw fire on Monday.
Photo courtesy InciWeb
Robertson Draw fire
Smoke rises from the Robertson Draw fire on Monday.
Photo courtesy InciWeb
Robertson Draw fire closures
The closure area of the Robertson Draw fire as of Monday afternoon.
Map courtesy InciWeb
Robertson Draw fire
The Robertson Draw fire south of Red Lodge.
Photo courtesy InciWeb
Robertson Draw fire
Fire crews gather near Belfry to fight a fire in Robertson Draw on the east slopes of the Beartooth Mountains on Sunday.
LARRY MAYER Billings Gazette
Robertson Draw fire
Fire crews gather near Belfry to fight a fire in Robertson Draw on the east slopes of the Beartooth Mountains on Sunday.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
Robertson Draw fire
Fire crews gather near Belfry to fight a fire in Robertson Draw on the east slopes of the Beartooth Mountains on Sunday.
LARRY MAYER Billings Gazette
Red Lodge fire 2
Denise Rivette photo
Red Lodge fire night 4
Denise Rivette photo
Red Lodge night fire
Denise Rivette photo
Red Lodge night fire 3.JPG
Denise Rivette photo
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.