Man dead in officer-involved shooting in Billings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in midtown Billings Thursday evening.

Police confirmed the incident occurred on the 700 block of Cook Avenue before 8 p.m. Thursday.

The incident Thursday follows a string of violence in Billings. Since late April, Billings has seen five apparent homicides and one apparent homicide-suicide.

"It sounded like fireworks," said Cook Avenue resident Beth Montgomery.

Montgomery, who said she has lived at her home since 1986, told a reporter she was inside at the time of the shooting. She also said a Billings police officer approached her afterward and asked if she'd seen the shooting, and how many shots she thought she heard.

"I've never seen so many police at one time," she said.

As of 8:15 p.m., members of Billings Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service were at the scene.

This is the first fatal officer-involved shooting in Billings in 2020, and the first since January 2019.