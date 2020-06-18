Man dead in officer-involved shooting in Billings

A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in midtown Billings Thursday evening.
Police confirmed the incident occurred on the 700 block of Cook Avenue before 8 p.m. Thursday.
The incident Thursday follows a string of violence in Billings. Since late April, Billings has seen five apparent homicides and one apparent homicide-suicide.
"It sounded like fireworks," said Cook Avenue resident Beth Montgomery.
Montgomery, who said she has lived at her home since 1986, told a reporter she was inside at the time of the shooting. She also said a Billings police officer approached her afterward and asked if she'd seen the shooting, and how many shots she thought she heard.
"I've never seen so many police at one time," she said.
As of 8:15 p.m., members of Billings Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service were at the scene.
This is the first fatal officer-involved shooting in Billings in 2020, and the first since January 2019.
Chance Ray Mavity, 26, was killed in January 2019 when police responded to a pawn shop owner's report that Mavity and two others were trying to sell stolen items. Mavity allegedly pulled a gun on officers and exchanged fire with them before being killed.
The shooting was ruled justified in a coroner's inquest later that year.
In another incident in October 2019, William Chenry Melcher apparently driving a stolen vehicle rammed police cars before officers shot at him multiple times in a gas station parking lot in downtown Billings. The incident sent Melcher and a police officer to the hospital with injuries, and Melcher has been charged in the incident.
