Man denies raping 10-year-old

Bail was set at $150,000 for a man accused of raping a child.

Glenn Charles Smith, 33, pleaded not guilty to one count each of sexual intercourse without consent and sexual assault. The hearing took place Friday in Yellowstone County District court.

Yellowstone County District Judge Donald Harris required Smith to be placed on a GPS monitor if he posts bail. The $150,000 amount the judge set was what prosecutors had requested, citing concerns for community safety.

The alleged victim is 10 years old.

Defense attorney Gregory Tomicich said Smith had no felony criminal history and instead requested bail of $25,000.

