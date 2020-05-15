Man gets 100 years for killing missing girlfriend in Billings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gregory Green, 54, the on-again off-again boyfriend of missing woman Laura Johnson, was sentenced Friday to 100 years in state prison for her murder.

A jury found Green guilty in March for the Sept. 13, 2018, murder. Thar's the last day Johnson was seen alive. Her family reported her missing.

Green's was an unusual trial; the case was tried without a body, autopsy, cause of death, or murder weapon.

Before she died, Johnson, 49, had been working toward a new life: making strides in drug treatment, breaking it off with Green, landing full-time work, and dreaming about her own apartment and car, the Gazette previously reported.

Green was arrested April 17, 2019, in Henderson, Nevada, on charges of deliberate homicide in connection with Johnson's disappearance. Green and Johnson were in a relationship and were living together when she disappeared.

Police later found stains in Green’s truck made by Johnson’s blood, and a neighbor's late-night surveillance video showed Green removing from his house what appeared to be Johnson's belongings.