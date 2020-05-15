You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man gets 100 years for killing missing girlfriend in Billings
alert top story

Man gets 100 years for killing missing girlfriend in Billings

{{featured_button_text}}
Gregory Green

Gregory Green leaves the courtroom with a Yellowstone County Sheriff's deputy after a jury found him guilty of deliberate homicide in the death of Laura Johnson in Yellowstone County District Court on Wednesday.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

Gregory Green, 54, the on-again off-again boyfriend of missing woman Laura Johnson, was sentenced Friday to 100 years in state prison for her murder. 

A jury found Green guilty in March for the Sept. 13, 2018, murder. Thar's the last day Johnson was seen alive. Her family reported her missing.

Green's was an unusual trial; the case was tried without a body, autopsy, cause of death, or murder weapon.

Before she died, Johnson, 49, had been working toward a new life: making strides in drug treatment, breaking it off with Green, landing full-time work, and dreaming about her own apartment and car, the Gazette previously reported. 

Laura Johnson

Laura Johnson

Green was arrested April 17, 2019, in Henderson, Nevada, on charges of deliberate homicide in connection with Johnson's disappearance. Green and Johnson were in a relationship and were living together when she disappeared. 

Police later found stains in Green’s truck made by Johnson’s blood, and a neighbor's late-night surveillance video showed Green removing from his house what appeared to be Johnson's belongings. 

Check back for updates. 

2
0
0
3
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News