Man gets 40 years for breaking into woman's Billings home, raping her

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 39-year-old Bozeman man was ordered to prison Wednesday after he broke into a Billings woman's home in July 2018 and raped her.

Richard James Soria changed his plea in early 2020 and admitted to sexual intercourse without consent, aggravated burglary and partner or family member assault, all felonies. He was sentenced Wednesday to the Montana State Prison for all three counts. District Court Judge Gregory Todd followed the sentencing recommendation laid out by the prosecution.

Soria will serve concurrent terms of 20 years for sexual intercourse without consent, 40 years for aggravated burglary and one year for partner or family member assault, with none suspended.

Soria broke into the woman's home on July 20, 2018, according to charges.

He then raped her once, attempted a second time, intentionally injured her genitals, yelled at her, kicked her in the face and choked her until she lost consciousness, prosecutors say. When the woman woke up, she saw snipped pieces of her hair on the floor, she told police.

A statement from the victim was read in court Wednesday.