Man gets 40 years for breaking into woman's Billings home, raping her

A 39-year-old Bozeman man was ordered to prison Wednesday after he broke into a Billings woman's home in July 2018 and raped her.
Richard James Soria changed his plea in early 2020 and admitted to sexual intercourse without consent, aggravated burglary and partner or family member assault, all felonies. He was sentenced Wednesday to the Montana State Prison for all three counts. District Court Judge Gregory Todd followed the sentencing recommendation laid out by the prosecution.
Soria will serve concurrent terms of 20 years for sexual intercourse without consent, 40 years for aggravated burglary and one year for partner or family member assault, with none suspended.
Soria broke into the woman's home on July 20, 2018, according to charges.
He then raped her once, attempted a second time, intentionally injured her genitals, yelled at her, kicked her in the face and choked her until she lost consciousness, prosecutors say. When the woman woke up, she saw snipped pieces of her hair on the floor, she told police.
A statement from the victim was read in court Wednesday.
“The feeling of not being in control and the feeling you are going to die is like no other kind of feeling,” the statement read. “All you can do in that moment is give in to what is going on. I felt like I was not going to make it out of that room that night. I felt like that was the last I was going to see before I was gone.”
The woman had a no-contact order against Soria covering her and her children, after a partner or family member assault conviction in Billings Municipal Court from 2017. The children were in the home at the time of the assault, prosecutors say.
Denise Baum, the Billings Police detective who investigated the case, said that leading up to the incident, Soria had tried contacting the woman; tracked her using a GPS device; stolen her belongings including her phone, purse and clothing; and waited in the bushes outside of her home one night after the woman went to dinner with a friend.
Wednesday, Baum recalled interviewing the woman after the incident.
“Then as she started to tell what happened in the bedroom, she started sobbing. Not crying, full-on sobbing,” Baum said.
Soria is categorized as a high-risk sexual and violent offender, said Mike Sullivan, a licensed clinical social worker who evaluated Soria. He added Wednesday that Soria meets the minimum threshold of a psychopathy assessment, which would categorize Soria as a psychopath.
The judge designated Soria a level three sex offender and ordered that he complete the first two phases of sex offender treatment in prison before becoming eligible for parole.
Those phases could take four to eight years or more to complete, Sullivan said.
Soria spoke briefly before the judge handed down the sentence Wednesday.
“I hope that I get the help I need in prison to do the right thing,” Soria said.
