Man gets prison time in Shepherd home shootout

A Billings man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday for his role in a 2019 drug deal that spurred a shootout in a Shepherd home where the occupants included a 2-year-old child.

James Armstrong Higgins, 41, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Billings.

Judge Susan Watters said the crime warranted a longer prison term than the seven years recommended by Federal Defender Steven Babcock. Assistant U.S. Attorney Colin Rubich recommended 12 years in prison.

Higgins pleaded guilty in October to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Higgins provided the guns that armed himself and two others who went to confront a seller at his Shepherd home in June of 2019. The seller had accepted Higgins’ $3,000 but provided him with rock salt instead of meth.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the shooting at 4:49 a.m. The shooting injured home occupants, including a 22-year-old and a 15-year-old.