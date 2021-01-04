Man involved in Lazy KT fracas placed on probation

The man involved in a standoff with law enforcement officers at the Lazy KT motel last April was sentenced to three years of probation in Yellowstone County District Court on Monday and ordered to pay restitution of $5,409.
Scott Allen Takesenemy was convicted of one count of felony criminal mischief after taking a plea deal from prosecutors in November.
At his hearing on Monday, Judge Rod Souza sentenced Takesenemy to three years in Montana State Prison and then suspended the jail time, placing him on probation. Takesenemy was then ordered to pay $165 a month towards $5,409 in restitution for the incident, which ended when he fell through the ceiling of a motel room.
The Lazy KT Motel called police on April 13 after an employee said Takesenemy was carrying a shotgun and pistol and threatened to shoot up the motel. When law enforcement officers arrived and tried to make contact with Takesenemy, he had barricaded himself in a room along with two other people.
The department called in its SWAT and hostage negotiation teams, which began the standoff.
Roughly three hours later, police noticed a utility room on the other side of the motel that had been open was locked. Police say they saw Takesenemy in the room barricading himself before fleeing into an attic.
Several minutes later, Takesenemy either fell or broke through the ceiling into another room that was occupied. SWAT officers forced their way into the room and found Takesenemy in a “physical confrontation” with the room’s occupants, charges stated.
Takesenemy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said at the time. No one else was hurt, police said.