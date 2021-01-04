Man involved in Lazy KT fracas placed on probation

The man involved in a standoff with law enforcement officers at the Lazy KT motel last April was sentenced to three years of probation in Yellowstone County District Court on Monday and ordered to pay restitution of $5,409.

Scott Allen Takesenemy was convicted of one count of felony criminal mischief after taking a plea deal from prosecutors in November.

At his hearing on Monday, Judge Rod Souza sentenced Takesenemy to three years in Montana State Prison and then suspended the jail time, placing him on probation. Takesenemy was then ordered to pay $165 a month towards $5,409 in restitution for the incident, which ended when he fell through the ceiling of a motel room.

