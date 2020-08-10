Man killed in Dairy Queen parking lot ID'd; suspect charged with deliberate homicide

One witness cited in the affidavit described putting his young daughter into his vehicle when the Subaru pulled up to park. "He then heard what he thought was fireworks but turned to see the Defendant firing into the Subaru. He then pushed his daughter down into the vehicle and he got on the ground for their safety," the affidavit states. "He then observed the silver vehicle driving away. Multiple other witnesses in the area gave similar statements of being in fear of the gunfire and taking cover."

Henning was hit multiple times and at least once in his head, according to court documents. He was found with a can of bear repellent spray in his hand, documents state.

Two people approached police at the Dairy Queen after the shooting and said Henning had been staying with them and that they went looking for him out of when he didn't return as quickly as they expected from a meeting with Calloway at the fast food restaurant.

"They stated Henning and the Defendant had been feuding over Facebook regarding a music recording altercation," documents say. "They said that after Henning took a nap that things seemed settled. Henning stated he was going to that Dairy Queen to meet with the Defendant."