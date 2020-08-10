Man killed in Dairy Queen parking lot ID'd; suspect charged with deliberate homicide

The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office has identified the man who was fatally shot Saturday in the parking lot of a Dairy Queen on the West End of Billings.
The victim was Christian Skylar Henning, a 25-year-old Billings resident, according to Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney.
Henning died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner.
Rahim Lee Calloway, a 30-year-old Billings resident, was accused in charging documents filed Monday of felony deliberate homicide with a weapons enhancement. An affidavit outlining the findings of a police investigation into the shooting states that Calloway called about 10 minutes after the shooting to say he was the shooter and gave an address where he could be located.
Law enforcement found Calloway in a grassy area on the 3000 block of Boulder Avenue. He had a hand in the air and was holding a phone to his ear with the other. He hung up the phone and dropped it as police approached. The affidavit notes that he "smelled heavily of the odor of burnt marijuana." Police took him into custody and found a firearm on the trunk of a silver vehicle.
Henning was found dead inside a Subaru Forester. Court documents describe the surveillance video showing the Subaru pulling into a parking spot near the front entrance of the Dairy Queen before a man approached it firing multiple shots. The man then put the gun through the window of the Subaru and fired again, the affidavit states. Witnesses said the shooter drove away in a silver Kia Amanti, according to documents.
One witness cited in the affidavit described putting his young daughter into his vehicle when the Subaru pulled up to park. "He then heard what he thought was fireworks but turned to see the Defendant firing into the Subaru. He then pushed his daughter down into the vehicle and he got on the ground for their safety," the affidavit states. "He then observed the silver vehicle driving away. Multiple other witnesses in the area gave similar statements of being in fear of the gunfire and taking cover."
Henning was hit multiple times and at least once in his head, according to court documents. He was found with a can of bear repellent spray in his hand, documents state.
Two people approached police at the Dairy Queen after the shooting and said Henning had been staying with them and that they went looking for him out of when he didn't return as quickly as they expected from a meeting with Calloway at the fast food restaurant.
"They stated Henning and the Defendant had been feuding over Facebook regarding a music recording altercation," documents say. "They said that after Henning took a nap that things seemed settled. Henning stated he was going to that Dairy Queen to meet with the Defendant."
The shooting happened Saturday at about 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Dairy Queen at the corner of 32nd Street West and King Avenue West.
Calloway was booked into the Yellowstone County Detention Facility later that day. He remained there Monday afternoon.
