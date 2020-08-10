You have permission to edit this article.
Man killed in Dairy Queen parking lot ID'd
Man killed in Dairy Queen parking lot ID'd

DQ Shooting

A Billings Police officer puts up crime scene tape at the scene of a fatal shooting at Dairy Queen at 3220 Henesta Drive on the Billings West End on Saturday.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office has identified the man who was fatally shot Saturday in the parking lot of a Dairy Queen on the West End of Billings.

The victim was Christian Skylar Henning, a 25-year-old Billings resident, according to Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney.

Henning died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner.

Police arrested a suspect Saturday. Billings Police Department Sgt. Nate West said the man called police to turn himself in. Police and the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office made the arrest on the 3000 block of Boulder Avenue. 

The shooting happened Saturday at about 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Dairy Queen at the corner of 32nd Street West and King Avenue West.

