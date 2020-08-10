Man killed in Dairy Queen parking lot ID'd

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office has identified the man who was fatally shot Saturday in the parking lot of a Dairy Queen on the West End of Billings.

The victim was Christian Skylar Henning, a 25-year-old Billings resident, according to Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney.

Henning died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner.

Police arrested a suspect Saturday. Billings Police Department Sgt. Nate West said the man called police to turn himself in. Police and the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office made the arrest on the 3000 block of Boulder Avenue.

The shooting happened Saturday at about 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Dairy Queen at the corner of 32nd Street West and King Avenue West.

