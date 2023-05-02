A video played in a Yellowstone County courtroom Tuesday showing a little girl at a table with crayons and few pieces of paper. The girl, a toddler named A’miya Fox, was coloring in butterflies. A man sitting across the tiny table from her explained what a voice recorder was, then asked A’miya if she’d ever been hurt. She said yes.

She told the man, a forensic interviewer, she’d been hurt bad on her head, her fingers and her hair. The man asked her repeatedly who did that to her.

“Wi-wee,” she said again and again while coloring in her butterfly.

Willie Antoine Redd was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for brutalizing A’miya in February 2021. Like every other major hearing in the 26 months since prosecutors filed assault charges against Redd, his sentencing hearing before Yellowstone County District Judge Brett Linneweber was exhausting, graphic and emotional over the course of its seven hours.

Members of A’miya’s family, her mother, her aunts and her grandparents among them, crowded one side of the courtroom benches, watching the video of a 3-year-old girl asked to recall details of the night she was nearly killed. Before playing the video, county prosecutors asked some of them to pass the bar and share their own experiences in seeing the child injured and traumatized.

Taylor Morgan, A’miya’s mother, held up two photos during her testimony, demanding that Redd look at them. One showed her daughter in bandages.

“She trusted you and you did this to her, and I want this to be in your head for the rest of your life,” she said.

The photo Morgan took of A’miya about six months ago. In it, A’miya is out of the hospital and smiling.

“This is her now. She’s doing great. She’s a big sister, and you were 10 minutes away from robbing her of that.”

Redd, who sat quietly through most of Tuesday’s sentencing, was arrested in February 2021 by U.S. Marshals. At the time, Redd was in-and-out of custody on federal supervised release, previously sentenced as a felon in possession of a firearm for robbing a Billings resident at gunpoint.

On Feb. 3 of that year, A’miya, whom Redd was babysitting, needed to be Life-flighted from Billings Clinic to Children’s Hospital of Colorado. It took a team of doctors to determine the extent of her injuries. Along with bruises covering her body, including to the tips of her fingers, she was bleeding internally.

It wasn’t until Taylor Morgan saw her daughter and insisted that the she needed to go to a hospital that A’miya was brought to the Billings Clinic. Doctors in Colorado determined her injuries were not accidental.

Mistie Mims felt her legs come out from under her when she heard her granddaughter was being treated in Denver for severe trauma. Mims, who has guardianship of A’miya, said in court the girl remained on pain medication for two-and-half months after returning from Colorado. She has started to physically heal, but A’miya remains in play therapy.

“She’s come a long way, but she’s got a long ways to go,” she said in court.

Det. Robert Miller with the Billings Police Department testified it took about nine months to piece together what happened to A’miya. When he was supposed to be caring for A’miya while her mom was at work, Redd beat her over a period of several hours. He then created an alibi for the girl’s injuries, saying he was going through a drive-thru at a Billings restaurant with A’miya in his car when somebody fired shots at his vehicle. While fleeing from the shooting, he said, the girl’s body was knocked against the hard surfaces of the car.

Yellowstone County prosecutors charged Redd with aggravated assault Feb. 18, 2021. It took more than two years for Redd’s case to go to trial. He requested new counsel at least twice, and made several attempts to get the case dismissed. Following a five-day trial in March, a Yellowstone County jury convicted Redd.

Yellowstone County Deputy Attorney Jacob Yerger, who prosecuted the case along with Arielle Dean, asked Judge Linneweber to sentence the 36-year-old to 20 years in prison without the possibility for parole. Redd has consistently failed to take advantage of treatment and rehabilitation opportunities several times, he said, and refused to acknowledge the fact that he beat a 3-year-old girl nearly to death.

Robert L. Stephens, Redd’s attorney, called the request for 20 years without parole “draconian.” Although Redd needed to be held accountable, Stephens maintained that Redd’s addictions were the root of his crimes. Were it not for his addictions, which Redd’s federal probation officer said included heroine and methamphetamine, Amaya’s family would not be in the courtroom Tuesday.

When given a chance to speak, Redd took the time to turn and look at the more than a dozen people sitting behind the bar. He asked for their forgiveness. Not for his sake, he said, but for theirs.

“I’m sorry. … That’s all I got,” he said.

Redd will not be eligible for parole until he is 15 years into his sentence, per Linneweber’s ruling Tuesday. Addiction is a recurrent theme in Redd’s criminal history, Linneweber said, but not everybody with addiction turns to violence. A’miya’s recovery since Redd attacked her in February 2021, he said, is a testament to her strength and that of her family.

There’s a concern that A’miya may be prone to seizures, her grandfather, Jaysun Sims told the Gazette, and patches of her hair have only just started growing back. But she’s also started going to pre-school, and smiles a lot more than she used to.

“I’m starting to see my granddaughter again,” he said.