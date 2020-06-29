You are the owner of this article.
Man shot in Billings; police also respond to attempted carjacking
Man shot in Billings; police also respond to attempted carjacking

A man was shot in the chest Monday afternoon in Billings, according to police. 

Paramedics loaded the man into an ambulance after responding to a residence on Prickett Lane. A few minutes later, police arrested a man suspected in the shooting, according to Billings Police Department Sgt. Brett Becker. 

A woman talks with police as Billings officers investigate a shooting on Prickett Lane on Monday.

The man was found hiding in a dumpster off Moore Lane, not far from the site of the shooting. A second man is also suspected in the shooting, Becker said. That man was not in custody, but police know his identity. 

The shooting was preceded by an unrelated incident that began on Billings' West End and spilled east into Amend Park, where a vehicle crashed into a ditch. 

A van crashed into a ditch in Amend Park during a police chase Monday afternoon.

One person remained in the vehicle and was taken away in an ambulance. A second person apparently tried to carjack a vehicle at the nearby Taco Bell, Becker said, but the person was arrested. 

Yellowstone County has seen a spate of violent crime this spring and summer. Since April 26, the county has recorded seven violent deaths, and several more non-fatal shootings and stabbings. 

