Man who argued Crow hunting rights at U.S. Supreme Court denies child porn charges

A 39-year-old man denied allegations he possessed child pornography in Yellowstone County District Court on Friday.

Clayvin Bryant Herrera pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual abuse of children. Prosecutors allege he had hundreds of images of child pornography on his cell phone that were located during a drug investigation.

Herrera was also arraigned Friday on charges of criminal possession of dangerous drugs, strangulation of a partner or family member and theft. He pleaded not guilty to each count.

Herrera lives in St. Xavier, according to a witness cited in the charges, but the alleged acts took place while he was in Billings.

Yellowstone County District Judge Ashley Harada set bail at $70,000, which is what Chief Deputy Yellowstone County Attorney Christopher Morris had requested, noting Herrera hadn’t show up to court previously after a summons on a February 2020 charge. Defense attorney Sarah Kottke asked for Herrera to be released on his own recognizance, saying he had displayed model behavior in previous court cases.