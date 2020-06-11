Man with prior vehicular homicide conviction sentenced for casino robbery

A Yellowstone County District Court judge has sentenced a man to 10 years in prison after being convicted of robbing a Billings casino at gunpoint.
In July 2018, court documents say Joshua Jacob Thielbar, 30, entered Warden's Casino on Grand Avenue wearing a bandanna and a hooded sweatshirt. He brandished a "black handgun," and demanded money from a casino employee, records state.
He left the casino with an undisclosed amount of money. Law enforcement booked Thielbar into Yellowstone County Detention Center in February 2020.
According to a press release from the Yellowstone County Attorney’s Office, Thielbar will serve those 10 years in the Montana Department of Corrections with five suspended. He will also pay a restitution of $747.
Yellowstone County District Judge Collete Davies ordered the sentence.
The robbery sentence will be served consecutively with a 2011 conviction of vehicular manslaughter while under the influence in Missoula, according to Yellowstone County Chief Deputy Attorney Chris Morris.
Thielbar pleaded guilty to the charge in which a then 21-year-old Thielbar drove his Mitsubishi at an estimated 80 miles an hour into another vehicle, killing a 22-year-old driver.
His blood-alcohol level was measured 0.11% at the time of the crash, well beyond the legal limit of 0.08.
Thielbar received a 20-year suspended sentence and then a week later violated the terms of his probation by buying and taking morphine, sending him to prison for 10 years. Morris said Thielbar was on parole for the 2011 sentence when he committed the robbery in Billings.
“His sentencing was complicated, because he was a federal inmate. Because of that, he’ll serve that federal time first, then come back,” Morris said.
Thielbar will serve 46 months as a federal inmate, with three years of supervised release, followed by the 10-year sentence in Yellowstone County.
