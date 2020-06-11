Man with prior vehicular homicide conviction sentenced for casino robbery

Thielbar pleaded guilty to the charge in which a then 21-year-old Thielbar drove his Mitsubishi at an estimated 80 miles an hour into another vehicle, killing a 22-year-old driver.

His blood-alcohol level was measured 0.11% at the time of the crash, well beyond the legal limit of 0.08.

Thielbar received a 20-year suspended sentence and then a week later violated the terms of his probation by buying and taking morphine, sending him to prison for 10 years. Morris said Thielbar was on parole for the 2011 sentence when he committed the robbery in Billings.

“His sentencing was complicated, because he was a federal inmate. Because of that, he’ll serve that federal time first, then come back,” Morris said.

Thielbar will serve 46 months as a federal inmate, with three years of supervised release, followed by the 10-year sentence in Yellowstone County.

