MHP searching for man suspected in fatal hit-and-run in Billings

The Montana Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a man charged with vehicular homicide in Yellowstone County.

Dominick Buccelli, a 29-year-old Billings resident, has a warrant for his arrest on three felony charges that also include negligent vehicular assault and criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

The charges stem from a hit-and-run crash July 20 that resulted in the death of a 49-year-old Billings woman. The Gazette reported that the woman, riding on the back of motorcycle stopped at the intersection of 72nd and Laurel Airport Road, was hit by a Chevrolet Impala. The crash sent the driver to the hospital, and the woman died the scene.

The driver of the Impala left the scene, with MHP investigators searching for the suspect days after the crash.

According to MHP, Buccelli stands 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, and has tattoos on his left arm, back and chest. Anyone with information about his whereabouts can contact MHP through the agency’s Facebook page or call 855-647-3777.

