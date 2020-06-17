Montana state auditor goes after precious metals companies that targeted retirees

The Montana state auditor is proposing a $1.7 million penalty to an investment company after eight Montanans, mostly seniors, invested in precious metals deals while the company quietly kept more than half of their money as commission.
The investors were approached, sometimes through cold calling, and persuaded to liquidate their retirement accounts, or portions of them, to invest in what they were told was a no-fee deal, according to filings by the office of Montana Commissioner of Securities and Insurance Matt Rosendale.
Although there was no fee to invest, the companies ended up keeping up to 69% of the individual investments as a commission.
Chase Metals LLC, also known as TMTE Inc., can either agree to pay the proposed penalty and settle the case, or it can demand a formal hearing.
The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
Rosendale’s office has proposed a $225,000 fine and $1.5 million in restitution. The restitution payment would cover the $1.25 million that the victims invested with the companies plus 10% annual interest. Some of the investments date to 2017.
All but one of the investors was older than 60.
One 74-year-old investor paid roughly $91,000 to invest in just $25,000 worth of silver, contained in “polar bear coins” that each contained one half-ounce of silver, according to a notice of proposed action by the auditor’s office.
Under Montana law, penalties can increase from $5,000 to $20,000 for securities violations in which the victim is 60 or older.
"Basically, it's a quadrupling of penalty for older individuals," said spokesman Kyle Schmauch.
Schmauch said the auditor's office is often able to secure full payment of penalties in cases against large companies. When that's not possible, the office has an assistance fund to help reimburse victims. That includes cases against people who violate the law but then spend all the money and have no funds for restitution.
TMTE Inc. has seen similar actions by securities regulators in other states, including Massachusetts, Texas and Missouri. The companies conducted their business through the websites metals.com and chasemetals.com.
