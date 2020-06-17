Montana state auditor goes after precious metals companies that targeted retirees

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Montana state auditor is proposing a $1.7 million penalty to an investment company after eight Montanans, mostly seniors, invested in precious metals deals while the company quietly kept more than half of their money as commission.

The investors were approached, sometimes through cold calling, and persuaded to liquidate their retirement accounts, or portions of them, to invest in what they were told was a no-fee deal, according to filings by the office of Montana Commissioner of Securities and Insurance Matt Rosendale.

Although there was no fee to invest, the companies ended up keeping up to 69% of the individual investments as a commission.

Chase Metals LLC, also known as TMTE Inc., can either agree to pay the proposed penalty and settle the case, or it can demand a formal hearing.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Rosendale’s office has proposed a $225,000 fine and $1.5 million in restitution. The restitution payment would cover the $1.25 million that the victims invested with the companies plus 10% annual interest. Some of the investments date to 2017.

All but one of the investors was older than 60.