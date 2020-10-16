Motions and attorney fees pile up in lawsuit that could cost Billings taxpayers millions

Make that seven motions now filed in a lingering class action lawsuit that has attorneys on all sides blaming each other for dragging the case out for nearly three years.

Caught in the middle are Billings taxpayers who have sued the city seeking a rebate for some of the estimated $50 million in fees they say were illegally collected over decades.

Taxpayers are in a double bind because win or lose the suit they will have to pay the taxpayer-funded city’s rebate, estimated at $25 million, and all the attorneys’ fees, a nearly $1.5 million bill that continues to rise as the case drags on.

In September, Billings attorney John Heenan; along with Andrew Billstein, a tax attorney; and Jacob Troyer, an area business owner, petitioned the court to take over the residents’ case, saying it had gone on too long. The trio said they would take the case at no charge and conduct a cost benefit analysis of a proposed settlement.

So far, “the only ones who benefit from this case are the lawyers,” Heenan argued in that brief.

The latest filing comes just after the judge presiding over the case, Gregory Pinski in Great Falls, recently retired. The new judge will be handed the case that has now ballooned beyond 10,000 pages.