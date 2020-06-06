You are the owner of this article.
North Park shooting injures 1 in Billings
editor's pick topical top story

North Park shooting injures 1 in Billings

Billings Police investigate

Billings Police officers search the grass at the scene of a shooting on the N 22nd Street side of North Park in Billings on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

 MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette

A shooting in North Park left one man injured Saturday night. 

Shots fired at around 10 p.m. drew residents from their homes, and police lined the streets at 22nd Street and Sixth Avenue. American Medical Response workers took the man, who was in his mid-20s, to the hospital for treatment. 

Billings Police investigate

A Billings Police officer looks under a car at the scene of a shooting on the N 22nd Street side of North Park in Billings on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Police did not know the man's condition as of 11:15 p.m., and officers were still looking for a suspect, according to a tweet from the Billings Police Department. There was no information on a suspect, and no threat to the public. 

Billings Police investigate

A Billings Police car lights up a tree at the scene of a shooting on the N 22nd Street side of North Park in Billings on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Saturday's shooting is one of a series that have occurred in the past week. On Friday, emergency crews responded to a man shot in the abdomen, and two people were found dead in their home in a homicide-suicide Sunday. 

Billings Police investigate

Billings Police officers search the grass at the scene of a shooting on the N 22nd Street side of North Park in Billings on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
