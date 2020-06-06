North Park shooting injures 1 in Billings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A shooting in North Park left one man injured Saturday night.

Shots fired at around 10 p.m. drew residents from their homes, and police lined the streets at 22nd Street and Sixth Avenue. American Medical Response workers took the man, who was in his mid-20s, to the hospital for treatment.

Police did not know the man's condition as of 11:15 p.m., and officers were still looking for a suspect, according to a tweet from the Billings Police Department. There was no information on a suspect, and no threat to the public.

Saturday's shooting is one of a series that have occurred in the past week. On Friday, emergency crews responded to a man shot in the abdomen, and two people were found dead in their home in a homicide-suicide Sunday.

+3 Man with gunshot wound taken to hospital in Billings Emergency crews took a man shot in the abdomen in midtown Friday to the hospital.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 5 Angry 4

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.