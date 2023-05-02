Officials have identified the Billings man killed Saturday night at a carnival in downtown Billings.

Kian Manuel Banderas died of a gunshot wound to the head, Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman told the Gazette on Tuesday. He was 20 years old. Detectives with the Billings Police Department are still investigating the circumstances surrounding Banderas’s death, and have identified at least one person of interest.

Officers responded to calls of shots fired at a carnival in the parking lot of Berry’s Cherries, the Gazette previously reported. There were previous reports of a large group of juveniles assaulting someone attempting to drive away in a vehicle. When they reached the parking lot, they found Banderas, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The carnival grounds were taped off by police into Sunday morning.

BPD Lt. Matt Lennick told the Gazette as of Tuesday detectives were still conducting interviews and have yet to label a suspect.

Banderas is at least the sixth homicide in Billings since the start of the year, the majority of whom were killed by gunfire.