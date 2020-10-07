Officials ID man shot, killed in Billings

Officials have identified the 33-year-old man killed Sunday night in a shooting as Kyle Reed, a Billings resident.

Reed died of a single gunshot wound to the head, according to Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney.

The shooting took place on the 1300 block of Custer Avenue and was reported to police at 7:37 p.m.

Reed had been walking his dog in the neighborhood and at some point was on the property of the man who eventually shot him in the head.

An argument began. BPD Sgt. Bret Becker said it was unclear to him how long the dispute lasted, whether it was a few minutes or over a more extended timeline.

