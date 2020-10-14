One man hospitalized after South Side shooting

A man is in the hospital after being shot in a South Side home near Optimist Park on Wednesday evening.

Sgt. Shane Shelden with the Billings Police Department's Detective Division said officers arrived at the scene on the 4000 block of Ryan Avenue around 5:40 p.m. after a neighbor reported the shooting. No arrests have been made, and the condition of the man who was shot is unknown.

Shelden said the 45-year-old man was shot inside the house, and an investigation by detectives is underway. According to the information gathered so far, Shelden said police have a possible suspect in the shooting. There is no threat to the public at this time, he said.

“We’ll push some information out as we proceed,” Shelden said.

The shooting Wednesday followed a stabbing earlier in the day at North Park, where one person was taken to the hospital and another arrested and taken to Youth Detention Services. Billings Police Sgt. Glenn Gunther told the Gazette that the victim’s injuries from the stabbing are not life-threatening.