Police arrest 2 after vehicle shooting, chase reaching 90 mph in Billings

The pursuit lasted 16 minutes, and the suspect vehicle reached speeds of up to 90 mph, Wooley said in the press release. The pursuit slowed to speeds below 45 mph after police successfully used stop sticks in the area of 12th Street West and Broadwater Avenue to deflate several tires on the pickup.

Wooley described the general path of the pursuit as Laurel Road, King Avenue West, 24th Street West, Broadwater, Montana Avenue and South 28th street.

The suspect vehicle eventually crashed into an unoccupied vehicle in the area of Fifth Avenue South and South 34th Street, after which the driver got out of the pickup and ran, according to police.

The driver was found nearby and arrested. Wooley identified him as 30-year-old Billings resident Ryan Barnhart. He was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony criminal endangerment and obstructing. He was taken to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

The passenger, identified by Wooley as 21-year-old Billings resident Gabrielle Castro, was arrested on a warrant. She was also taken to YCDF.

Police found a firearm in the area of Fifth Street West and Broadwater that had been thrown from the pickup during the pursuit, Wooley said in the press release. The pickup "appeared to have fresh bullet damage," Wooley wrote.