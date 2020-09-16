Police arrest 2 after vehicle shooting, chase reaching 90 mph in Billings

A man and a woman were arrested in Billings late Tuesday night after a police officer on patrol witnessed an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles, according to the Billings Police Department.
The shooting led to a pursuit that ended when a suspect vehicle, a maroon pickup, crashed into an unoccupied parked car on the South Side of Billings.
Wednesday afternoon police were continuing to investigate and asked the public to contact them if anyone had information regarding the second vehicle involved in the exchange of gunfire. That vehicle was described as a white passenger car.
The incident was initially described in a social media post published shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday by Billings Police Department Sgt. Matt Lennick.
In a press release issued Wednesday afternoon, BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley provided additional details about the incident.
According to Wooley the officer who witnessed the exchange of gunfire first heard gunshots in the area of Eighth Avenue South and South 28th Street at about 11:49 p.m.
The officer saw a maroon pickup chasing a white passenger car, heard more gunfire and eventually saw an exchange of gunfire between the occupants of both vehicles.
The vehicles split up when the officer tried to pull them over. The officer pursued the maroon pickup and BPD commanders "authorized continued pursuit due to the violent nature of the crime," Wooley wrote.
The pursuit lasted 16 minutes, and the suspect vehicle reached speeds of up to 90 mph, Wooley said in the press release. The pursuit slowed to speeds below 45 mph after police successfully used stop sticks in the area of 12th Street West and Broadwater Avenue to deflate several tires on the pickup.
Wooley described the general path of the pursuit as Laurel Road, King Avenue West, 24th Street West, Broadwater, Montana Avenue and South 28th street.
The suspect vehicle eventually crashed into an unoccupied vehicle in the area of Fifth Avenue South and South 34th Street, after which the driver got out of the pickup and ran, according to police.
The driver was found nearby and arrested. Wooley identified him as 30-year-old Billings resident Ryan Barnhart. He was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony criminal endangerment and obstructing. He was taken to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.
The passenger, identified by Wooley as 21-year-old Billings resident Gabrielle Castro, was arrested on a warrant. She was also taken to YCDF.
Police found a firearm in the area of Fifth Street West and Broadwater that had been thrown from the pickup during the pursuit, Wooley said in the press release. The pickup "appeared to have fresh bullet damage," Wooley wrote.
The press release detailing the shooting and pursuit was issued at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. At that point in time police were unaware of any injuries related to the incident, which remained under investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident or about the white passenger vehicle involved is asked to call the BPD Investigations Division at 406-657-8473.
The shooting and pursuit happened hours before police found a 24-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds on the South Side of Billings.
Police have not described the stabbing and shooting as related incidents.
According to Sgt. Tony Jensen, the woman was stabbed multiple times in the area of the 300 block of South 28th Street at about 3:26 a.m.
She was taken to a hospital with what Jensen described as injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. The victim is from Crow Agency, according to Jensen.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Wooley said there had been no charges or arrests, but that BPD detectives were continuing to investigate.
