Police continue investigation of Lake Elmo shooting involving 2 teens

Billings Police detectives continued their investigation into a Tuesday night shooting at Lake Elmo State Park involving two teenage boys.
Officers arrested a 14-year-old later on that evening; the boy, a suspect in the case, is no longer in police custody, Billings Police Lt. Brandon Wooley said on Wednesday afternoon.
The victim was a 15-year-old boy and was taken by ambulance Tuesday night to a Billings hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound. While he survived the altercation, his condition on Wednesday was unknown, Wooley said.
The shooting happened around 6:10 p.m. Tuesday at Lake Elmo; Billings Police arrived shortly after to investigate. Detectives are reluctant to release too many details while they investigate, especially because the case involves two young teenagers, Wooley said.
Rob Rogers
City and County Government Reporter
City and county government reporter for the Billings Gazette.
