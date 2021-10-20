Police continue investigation of Lake Elmo shooting involving 2 teens

Billings Police detectives continued their investigation into a Tuesday night shooting at Lake Elmo State Park involving two teenage boys.

Officers arrested a 14-year-old later on that evening; the boy, a suspect in the case, is no longer in police custody, Billings Police Lt. Brandon Wooley said on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim was a 15-year-old boy and was taken by ambulance Tuesday night to a Billings hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound. While he survived the altercation, his condition on Wednesday was unknown, Wooley said.

The shooting happened around 6:10 p.m. Tuesday at Lake Elmo; Billings Police arrived shortly after to investigate. Detectives are reluctant to release too many details while they investigate, especially because the case involves two young teenagers, Wooley said.

