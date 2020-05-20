You are the owner of this article.
Prerelease walkaway back in custody in Billings
Prerelease walkaway back in custody in Billings

A man who walked away from the Alpha House prerelease center was apprehended Tuesday.

Jonathan Mainwaring was booked into the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on suspicion of felony escape. 

Mainwaring was one of two men who walked away from the Billings prerelease center Monday night. He had been at the prerelease center as part of his sentence for a 1999 homicide in Glasgow for which he received a mitigated deliberate homicide conviction. Mainwaring was 16 at the time of the crime. 

He had been paroled before, but his parole was revoked in July 2019 for absconding.

Details on the circumstances under which Mainwaring was taken back into custody were not immediately available Wednesday afternoon.

Alternatives Inc., the company that operates Alpha House, issued a brief press release at 1:16 p.m. Wednesday. The press release said that Mainwaring "was apprehended/self-surrendered on May 19, 2020, and is currently in custody."

