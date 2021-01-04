Revolving door in Montana corrections still turning, despite reforms

The model predicted an immediate dip, followed by minimal growth until 2023. At that point, Montana was projected to have just tipped past the state’s capacity. (Jails and prisons are often over capacity, as they were when the reforms were passed.)

In reality, the number of men and women in prison went up, hovering just below the rate predicted for the state had lawmakers not enacted any reforms.

That trend reversed in March, as the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Courts delayed in-person hearings and the usual flow of sentenced jail inmates heading to prison stopped. Jail crowding has since gotten worse.

The Criminal Justice Oversight Council says it needs more data to adequately understand how the reforms are working. The oversight council is a 16-member group tasked with monitoring the changes to the state's corrections and judicial systems. Both Lambert and Krueger are members.

The council has requested information on how often people on supervision are charged with new crimes. It also wants data on arrests, sentence outcomes and risk level of people under Department of Corrections jurisdiction.

Still, some changes are visible.